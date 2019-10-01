Pickleball, Penny’s Place among items discussed at Prescott Valley council meeting

Pickleball, the newest sport in town, has four new courts for its Prescott Valley fans. Located at Santa Fe Station Park, the new courts are nearly completed and the Town of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees the courts, has drawn up formal rules and regulations.

The Prescott Valley Town Council approved the regulations at its Thursday, Sept. 26.

The rules are set up to protect the courts and provide maximum use, Parks and Rec Director Brian Witty said. They include prohibiting footwear other than non-marking athletic shoes, and equipment other than pickleball game equipment. Hours of operation are the same as for town parks: daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 1 through March 31, and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1 through Sept. 30.

Buzz Gummer, chair of the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission, invited council members and Parks and Rec Commission members for an evening of fun and pickleball instruction.

Council also approved an extension of a 20-year-old agreement with the developers of the Granville subdivision first adopted in December 1999. The agreement, amended since then to clarify the responsibilities of the developer and the town, includes improvements to Glassford Hill Road in exchange for reimbursement by the town of transaction privilege/use tax collections on commercial property within Granville.

Council approved an agreement where the developer who will provide landscaping along Glassford Hill Road’s median in exchange for credits against paying Development Impact Fees. In addition, another exchange involved the creation of a park at the southwest corner of Glassford Hill Road and Santa Fe Loop Road by the developer also in return for credits against Development Impact Fees.

The developer, Joe Contadino, already has constructed the first phase involving grading, drainage, parking, water and sewer. The town will complete the remaining phases of park construction. The new park also requires a redesign of the traffic signals, which the developer has agreed to do.

The third item discussed by council members was the contract for concession services at Mountain Valley Park going into the third year of its five-year agreement. Paul Pounds, doing business as Penny’s Place, has successfully operated the concession stand with no reported issues for the past two years in which he paid the town 10% the first year and 12% the second year, per contract agreement.

In the upcoming year, he was to pay 15%.

Witty asked the council for a new agreement in which Pounds will pay a commission rate of 12% in years three through five of operation largely because of the increase in minimum wage and the reduced opportunity to purchase good locally following the closure of Sam’s Club.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye read a sentence from the council packet she felt important, “Staff is uncertain that it would be able to find another concessionaire who would have had the same sales levels and provided the escalating rates of the original agreement.”

Council voted unanimously on all agenda items.

In other business, the council issued three proclamations: “Take Back the Night” Domestic Violence Awareness, Arts and Humanities Month and the Prescott Valley Public Library’s 50th Anniversary. It also presented a plaque of appreciation to Patrick Fraher for his service on the Parks and Recreation Commission, and a certificate of appreciation to Prescott Valley Police Officer Amanda Todden for five years of service with the department.