OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oct. 10 declared 50th anniversary of the Prescott Valley Public Library

The Prescott Valley Town Council declared Oct. 10 as the 50th Anniversary of the Prescott Valley Library at its meeting Sept. 26. At left are Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye with PVPL Director Casey Van Haren and library staff and volunteers; Mayor Kell Palguta stands at right. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

The Prescott Valley Town Council declared Oct. 10 as the 50th Anniversary of the Prescott Valley Library at its meeting Sept. 26. At left are Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye with PVPL Director Casey Van Haren and library staff and volunteers; Mayor Kell Palguta stands at right. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:57 p.m.

photo

An old Prescott Valley Public Library sign. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

On Oct. 10, 1969, 50 yet-to-be official Prescott Valley residents visited the post office, browsed the shelves lined with books and became patrons of the first library. Fifty years ago, who could have imagined the four-story library building that exists today on Skoog Blvd. and Lakeshore Drive.

Yavapai County Library Branch #13, recognized in 1971, moved to a strip mall then expanded into the space next door.

Six years later, a group of women started the Friends of the Prescott Valley Area Library, and increased the number of book circulation from 60 books a month to 300.

By 1980, the town took over financial responsibility and appointed a board of trustees. They built an addition to the town hall to house it, and circulation now reached 1,200 books monthly. The first freestanding library was established in 1984 with a move to 8501 E. Yavapai Road, thanks to a grant from the Arizona State Library and funds from the Friends.

Stuart Mattson, hired as library director in 1987 and serving 30 years, brought the library into the Yavapai Library Network. Circulation increased to 33,860 items per month.

In 2009, the library opened in its sixth and present location.

Today the library has more than 22,000 patrons, 100,000 items in its collection, and operates with the help of 100 volunteers.

On Sept. 26, Mayor Kell Palguta signed a proclamation at the council meeting declaring Oct. 10 as the 50th anniversary of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley library checkout figures are up
Prescott Valley library checkout figures are up
4 newly-elected mayors to speak in Prescott Valley April 16
Photo: Honoring Little League 11U All Stars
Meet Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta on Aug. 2 and 16

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries