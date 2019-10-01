Obituary notice: Joan Mary Johnson
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:40 p.m.
Joan Mary Johnson was born December 22, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., and died September 19, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Prescott United Methodist Church located at 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, Ariz., 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: