Obituary notice: Joan Mary Johnson

Joan Mary Johnson was born December 22, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., and died September 19, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Prescott United Methodist Church located at 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, Ariz., 86301. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.