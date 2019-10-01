OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Obituary: John G. Rust

Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:53 PM

John G. Rust, 77, formerly of Trenton, N.J., passed away on Friday, September 27th, 2019, at Arizona Angels Assisted Living. He also received Maggie’s Hospice Care while at the facility.

Born in Trenton, N.J., on October 20, 1941, he resided the past 15 years to Prescott Valley, Ariz. Pre-deceased by his parents, John Michael Rust and Julia Rust Bonser; stepfather Ora Bonser; and he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Rust; son, John Joseph Rust; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Georgia Rust; niece, Debbie Morris; nephew, Richard Rust and their families. He enlisted in the Army 11/16/1960 and attended the Signal School in Fort Monmouth, N.J. His title was Fixed Station Receiver Repair. He served one year in Laos.

Following his Honorable discharge 11/15/1963, as SP5, he continued his education at Trenton State College and received his degree of Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude in 1979. He was also recognized by the National Society in Business Administration High scholastic attainment and was elected a member of Gamma Iota Chapter, Trenton State College in 1977.

In 2004, after 31 years, he retired as Director of Information Systems for the Clinical Faculty Practice Program at the University of Medicine & Dentistry (UMDNJ), in New Brunswick, N.J. John loved to travel and play golf. He had a great sense of humor and will be terribly missed.

Services will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, between 1-3 p.m. A VA Honor Service will be performed. Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, Ariz., 86314

