Obituary: Heather Rae Musgrove

Our Precious Gift from God, Heather Rae Musgrove, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, surrounded in love by her family.



Heather was born on September 9th, 1974, in Arlington Heights, Ill., to her parents, Glen and Sue Moyer. She leaves behind her loving husband, Blain; her brother, Jason (Kim) Moyer; Grandmother Beverly Brungraber; Uncles Alan (Carol) and Dale (Kelly) Brungraber; nieces and nephews; and many other family members who loved her.

Heather graduated Prescott High School in 1992. She worked for Rummel Eye Care in Prescott for many years as a surgical scrub tech and in office administration; Heather loved working there and the people she worked with.

Heather was an avid photographer, winning many ribbons and awards for her photos. She created beautiful needlework and was also a gifted baker. She loved everything about the great outdoors. Heather’s greatest passion next to her family was Disney; she loved everything about Disney and the joy it brings to everyone who visits there.

Heather had a gift of kindness, giving and love about her, always caring for others first, her smile and laughter were intoxicating that with it, she lit up the room when she walked in. All who knew her – but she will remain in our hearts, our minds, and our prayers forever — will sorely miss Heather. She was and always will be my Minnie and My True-Mate, until we meet again in a much better place. I Love You, Heather.



A private celebration of her life will be held in the Musgrove Gardens on Saturday, October 5th, for family and close friends.

Donations can be made to Make a Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

