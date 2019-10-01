Obituary: Anne R. Brecka

Anne R. Brecka, 96, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., formerly of Woodbridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Jack E. Brecka, of Prescott Valley; two sons from a former marriage; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed dearly.

