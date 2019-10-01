Obituary: Anne R. Brecka
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:43 p.m.
Anne R. Brecka, 96, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., formerly of Woodbridge, N.J., passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Jack E. Brecka, of Prescott Valley; two sons from a former marriage; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed dearly.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Anne’s online guestbook and for services information.
Information provided by survivors.
