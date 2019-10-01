OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 01
Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released

A red truck and silver compact SUV lie battered in the southbound lane of Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2019. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:54 p.m.

Police have released the name of a man who died after he drove his truck off the Pioneer Parkway overpass above Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Arthur Smith Jr., 73, from Chino Valley had been driving eastbound on Pioneer Parkway toward Prescott Valley when he entered the median between the two bridges at the intersection, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) spokesperson Bart Graves said.

Witnesses told AZDPS troopers that Smith was driving erratically and continued on the median through a cable barricade before falling off of the bridge.

photo

Arthur Smith Jr., 73, from Chino Valley was killed after he drove his truck off the Pioneer Parkway overpass above Highway 89 Friday afternoon, Sept. 27.

After dropping about 20 feet onto southbound Highway 89, the truck collided with an SUV, Graves said.

Firefighters extricated Smith from the truck and paramedics tried to render medical aid, but Smith was soon pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Prescott Fire Department.

The driver and only occupant of the SUV, a Prescott woman, was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound Highway 89 was closed for about two hours so police could investigate the crash.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

