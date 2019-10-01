Jewelry designs and weaving demos in PV during Artist Studio Tour

Two Prescott Valley artists will open their studios to the public this weekend, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, for the 12th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour.

This year’s free, self-guided tour features 75 artists in 51 private studios along with 26 artists at three art centers. All studios and art centers are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full list of artists and their locations can be found online at www.prescottstudiotour.com.

Donna Floyd, 3375 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley, creates jewelry, textiles and wearables. She will be demonstrating her jewelry designs and sewing techniques. Her studio, Designs by Donna, is wheelchair accessible.

Floyd teaches jewelry classes at Yavapai College and also at her studio in Prescott Valley.

“My feature pieces are one of a kind, unique and unusual. Jewelry repair is also available. In addition, I create designer skirts,” she states in the studio tour information.

Pennie Alexander, 4149 N. Kearny Drive, off Superstition Drive in Prescott Valley, is a sculptor and also works with textiles/wearables. Her loom will be set up for demonstrations. Alexander’s workspace, Eclipse Studio, is wheelchair accessible.

Alexander’s artist statement states she gathers inspiration from everything around her.

“My weaving is inspired by color and texture. Gourds are equally inspiring with random shapes. I like teaching both mediums and inspiring students to use their imagination. I have worked with stone, clay, bronze, felting, dyeing, silk,” she said.

A free and open to the public Gala Pre-Tour Reception takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. today in the third-floor ballroom of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott

For more information about the 12th annual Prescott Area Artists Studio Tour, visit www.prescottstudiotour.com.