Health in brief

‘Coping With Grief During the Holidays’

“Coping With Grief During the Holidays” is a free Senior Connection presentation from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Holidays can be an extra stressful time if you’ve lost someone you love. Family and friends aren’t always sure of the right thing to say or do, and everywhere you look, other people appear to be happy and celebrating. This presentation will help by providing healthy planning and emotional support for persevering through the holiday season and beyond. Sarah Twombly and Adam Bissell with Good Samaritan Society Hospice will be the presenters.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.

Confident living with low vision course

A confident living with low vision course will be offered Wednesday mornings, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6 at Prescott United Methodist Church, Douglas meeting room, 505 W. Gurley St.

The course is free to all residents in the quad-city area and transportation is provided for client Neighbors enrolled with People Who Care. Registration is required at 928-445-2480. The course is limited to 30 participants. A family member or close friend is welcome to join you.

Topics that will be covered include: understanding medical conditions of the eye, research and treatment, vitamins make a difference, orientation and mobility, guide dogs, getting organized, safety steps, reading and writing and lighting tips, “Your home is your castle,” community resources, dealing with life’s changes, audio and other useful technologies.

‘Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo’

Seniors, caregivers and senior resource providers are invited to the Senior Connection’s “Senior & Caregivers Conference & Expo” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. More than 60 providers of senior and caregiver products, services and support will provide free information. Presentations by local experts will occur on-the-hour on some of the most sensitive issues relating to the challenges of being a senior or caregiver. Come for the whole day, or just for topics that interest you. Location is Liberty Traditional School, 3300 N. Lake Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Free admission. For an event schedule or more information, visit SeniorConnection.us or call Debbie Stewart at 928-778-3747.