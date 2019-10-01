Halloween dance, costume contest, Mid-Century Modern Night Rises Again, Oct. 3
Mid Century Modern Night is back at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., crystal hall in Prescott at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Join us for a pre Halloween dance with live music provided by The Mingus Mountain BopTet. There will be a costume contest with prizes for the best dressed, food for sale from the Hawk and Hound and a beer and wine bar.
Seating is open, cabaret style, so arrive early, share a table and meet new friends. No reservations. Cost is $7 at the door. Doors open at 5:30, music plays from 6 to 8 p.m. Costumes are not required.
For more information visit prescottelkstheater.com.
