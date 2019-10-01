Get your flu shot in October

The Board of Supervisors encourages everyone to take advantage of ​the flu shots being offered in your community by Yavapai County Community Health Services. The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination every year.

The flu shot is approved for use in people 6 months of age and older, including healthy people and people with chronic medical conditions. About two weeks after vaccination, antibodies develop that protect against influenza virus infection.

Below are dates and times that the Yavapai County Community Health Services will be in your community giving out flu shots. If you can’t make one of these special events, call 928-771-3122 and make an appointment at one of our three locations, (Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood) and now in Chino on the 4th Friday of each month.

Benefits: The annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get the seasonal flu and spread it to others. The more people who get vaccinated against the flu, the less the flu will spread throughout the community.

Who should get the flu vaccine? Everyone should receive an annual flu vaccine. Protecting yourself from the flu also protects the people around you who are more vulnerable to serious flu associated illnesses such as: infants, older adults, and anyone with a chronic condition.

Does the flu vaccine work right away? No, it takes about two weeks after receiving the flu vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. That’s why it’s better to receive your flu vaccination as soon as available or early in the season. Though it varies, flu season can last as late as May, so it is never too late to get vaccinated. If you have questions about whether you should get a flu vaccine, consult your health care provider.

2019 community flu clinics:

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road, Paulden.

Friday, Oct. 11, 2 to 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skull Valley Historical Society, 3150 Old Skull Valley Road, Skull Valley.

Thursday, Oct. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., Yarnell Regional Community Center, 22302 S. Highway 89, Yarnell.

They will accept insurance for flu shots.