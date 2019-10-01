Germany: Hunter helps free deer from swimming pool
BERLIN — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.
The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal’s plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.
Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.
The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that “the animal didn’t even thank anyone for its rescue” before it ran off.
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Whiskey Row alley revitalization generates debate among Prescott Council
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: