Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 02
Germany: Hunter helps free deer from swimming pool

In this Monday Sept. 30, 2019 photo a deer stuck in an empty swimming pool in the village Esborn near the town Wetter an der Ruhr, Germany. Firefighters have freed a deer with the help of an hunter. (Feuerwehr Wetter (Ruhr) via AP)

In this Monday Sept. 30, 2019 photo a deer stuck in an empty swimming pool in the village Esborn near the town Wetter an der Ruhr, Germany. Firefighters have freed a deer with the help of an hunter. (Feuerwehr Wetter (Ruhr) via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:55 p.m.

BERLIN — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.

The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal’s plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.

Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.

The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that “the animal didn’t even thank anyone for its rescue” before it ran off.

