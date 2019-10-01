Gelber: Types of dementia, part one

Recently, I began my educational series on Mild Cognitive Impairment and Early Dementia. I had many calls of concern regarding early dementia based mainly on memory changes. As stated in the last article, memory changes can be caused by a plethora of factors, one of which may be the onset of the diseases which lead to dementia. Dementia is a syndrome — a group of symptoms, not a disease — and it has several causes. Many times, dementia symptoms are reversable as they are secondary to the initial medical disease and resolve as the medical condition resolves. The diseases associated with dementia in this and next month’s article are diseases not reversable and will cause or contribute to a person’s death.

Alzheimer’s disease: (AD) The brain deterioration associated with Alzheimer’s disease involves the development of ‘plaque & tangles’ on the neurons. AD is slowly progressive. Although memory may be the first noticeable sign of change caused by AD, word-finding difficulties, increasing intolerance, poor hygiene, poor completion of daily tasks and general isolating behaviors may begin to become apparent. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia (60-80% of all dementia cases). Future articles will discuss the progressive stages of AD in greater detail.

Vascular disease: Vascular disease develops from effects of numerous strokes (cerebral infarctions), which destroy the brain. Its course is often step-like, with a decline in intellectual and other functioning occurring after each stroke. Symptoms are similar with those found in AD and there is a growing agreement among researchers that an accurate diagnosis may involve vascular and AD combined.

Parkinson’s disease: Parkinson’s disease occurs with the deterioration of neurons which produce dopamine. Dopamine is essential for the control of motor movements, so primary symptoms of Parkinson’s disease involve problems with movement, such as tremors and rigidity. Dementia sets in later, is progressive in nature and is due to further brain deterioration. Again, memory and general cognitive decline is like AD and vascular dementia.

Lewy body disease: (LBD) Is associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain. These deposits, called Lewy Bodies, affect chemicals in the brain whose changes, in turn, can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood. Early LBD symptoms can be confused with other brain diseases like Alzheimer’s or disorder like schizophrenia.

There are two diagnoses with LBD: dementia with Lewy Bodies and Parkinson’s disease dementia. The earliest signs differ but reflect the same biological changes in the brain.

Fronto-temporal disease: (Frontotemporal lobar degeneration) is an umbrella term for a diverse group of uncommon disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain-the areas generally associated with personality behavior and language. Dramatic changes in personality, social inappropriateness, impulsivity, lack of inhibition, repetitive behavior and frequent mood changes are common. FTD is often misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem or as AD.



