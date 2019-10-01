OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Discover yourself, share your stories
D-H Library offers two free workshop series

Cynthia Snyder holds a personal deck of SoulCollage® cards she put together to better understand herself. Snyder offers two ongoing free workshops at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library in which she said participants share humor, creativity and stories in a safe, supportive environment. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

Cynthia Snyder holds a personal deck of SoulCollage® cards she put together to better understand herself. Snyder offers two ongoing free workshops at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library in which she said participants share humor, creativity and stories in a safe, supportive environment. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:48 p.m.

A Dewey-Humboldt resident for only four months, Cynthia Snyder is a new Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library member and already has volunteered to head up two free workshops for adults.

Hailing from North Carolina, Snyder said she heard the library wanted to offer more adult programming. She has been certified as a teacher of the SoulCollage® process of self-understanding since 2010, and thought it might be interesting and beneficial to offer it for others.

She leads the workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St., Humboldt. Although the first workshop was Oct. 1, she said it was fine if others joined on Nov. 5, the next time the small group meets. She limits the class to eight to 10 people, and asks that people register ahead of time.

The originator of SoulCollage®, Seena Frost, calls the self-made decks of oversized cards a “Mirror of your Self and your Soul.” The method involves finding images to glue to the 5-by-7 inch cards of people, for instance, who have been important in our lives, or images representing situations in which a person wants to review, reflect and perhaps reframe.

“If it was a negative experience, I could say, ‘Hey, I was doing the best I could at the time,’” Snyder said. “You’re looking at a deeper level. What did you learn from that?”

The reason images are used is because insights can come from the more creative right side of the brain, she added.

Snyder gives an example of one of her cards, a photograph of Jane Goodall that provided information for a sentence beginning “I am one who …” She answered with “…grew up with Jane Goodall’s work; she is a heroine to me.”

One of Goodall’s gifts is the ability to sit in the jungle for hours to study animals. The message for Snyder is, “I can be a determined individual and learn from any situation if I stay patient long enough.”

“That’s the gift she gives to me; it’s the depth of what she represents to me,” Snyder said.

The process is meant to be personal and private. However, in the small group setting, participants often want to share what they have learned about themselves.

Snyder also will begin a group called Old Salts and Sages, a storytelling “circle of wisdom.” This group meets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every third Tuesday beginning Oct. 15, also at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library. This free workshop is geared for people aged 55 and older. Stories are theme-based, the group is peer-led, and there is no judgment because “it’s your story,” she said. “Your stories are acknowledged, valued and appreciated.”

To register for either workshop, call Cynthia Snyder at 704-909-9581.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Library cards are ticket to better reading skills, life
D-H library offers creative workshop for kids
Dewey-Humboldt Library opens
D-H library hosts arts and crafts events
Prescott Valley in Brief: Willis to speak on Goodwin Fire at Firewise meeting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries