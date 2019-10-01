Discover yourself, share your stories

A Dewey-Humboldt resident for only four months, Cynthia Snyder is a new Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library member and already has volunteered to head up two free workshops for adults.

Hailing from North Carolina, Snyder said she heard the library wanted to offer more adult programming. She has been certified as a teacher of the SoulCollage® process of self-understanding since 2010, and thought it might be interesting and beneficial to offer it for others.

She leads the workshops from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St., Humboldt. Although the first workshop was Oct. 1, she said it was fine if others joined on Nov. 5, the next time the small group meets. She limits the class to eight to 10 people, and asks that people register ahead of time.

The originator of SoulCollage®, Seena Frost, calls the self-made decks of oversized cards a “Mirror of your Self and your Soul.” The method involves finding images to glue to the 5-by-7 inch cards of people, for instance, who have been important in our lives, or images representing situations in which a person wants to review, reflect and perhaps reframe.

“If it was a negative experience, I could say, ‘Hey, I was doing the best I could at the time,’” Snyder said. “You’re looking at a deeper level. What did you learn from that?”

The reason images are used is because insights can come from the more creative right side of the brain, she added.

Snyder gives an example of one of her cards, a photograph of Jane Goodall that provided information for a sentence beginning “I am one who …” She answered with “…grew up with Jane Goodall’s work; she is a heroine to me.”



One of Goodall’s gifts is the ability to sit in the jungle for hours to study animals. The message for Snyder is, “I can be a determined individual and learn from any situation if I stay patient long enough.”

“That’s the gift she gives to me; it’s the depth of what she represents to me,” Snyder said.

The process is meant to be personal and private. However, in the small group setting, participants often want to share what they have learned about themselves.

Snyder also will begin a group called Old Salts and Sages, a storytelling “circle of wisdom.” This group meets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every third Tuesday beginning Oct. 15, also at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library. This free workshop is geared for people aged 55 and older. Stories are theme-based, the group is peer-led, and there is no judgment because “it’s your story,” she said. “Your stories are acknowledged, valued and appreciated.”

To register for either workshop, call Cynthia Snyder at 704-909-9581.