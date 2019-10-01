Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market, Thursday's in October

The Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market is being held at Olsen's Grain, 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday's Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.

