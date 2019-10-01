Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market, Thursday's in October
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 10:57 a.m.
The Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market is being held at Olsen's Grain, 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday's Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24.
Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market.
This is a free event for all ages. For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- Abandoned building catches fire near downtown Prescott
- Update: Johnson Fire tops 200 acres; evacuations lifted
- 13-year-old student arrested for making threats at Prescott Valley middle school
- Hatchback rolls at Hwy 69, Prescott Country Club Blvd.
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: