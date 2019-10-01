OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 01
Cellar Fire area closure lifted
Visitors should still be wary of potential hazards

The Cellar Fire burn area in late July, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 11:08 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest has lifted the fire-related area closure for the Cellar Fire east of Wagoner. The reopening took effect as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, about two months after the fire was declared 100% contained.

Members of the public will be allowed to access the area, which had been closed due to public safety during ongoing fire operations and subsequent flooding concerns caused by monsoon activity.

Anyone who visits the area should understand that hazards can still exist.

Potential risks in any area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

• Burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in;

• Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (boulders, logs, rocks, etc.);

• Unsound burned trees (snags) that could fall or drop large limbs;

• Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows, and entrap people at flooded stream courses;

• Eroded and very rough roads that could result in unsafe driving conditions

• Blowing dust and ash on roads and hillsides.

Visitors are advised to follow these outdoor safety best practices:

1.Know the weather forecast and check it frequently as conditions can change in a very short timeframe.

2.Let someone outside the area know exactly where you are and where you will be going daily.

3.Do not park vehicles or camp in areas with burned snags or where potential flood waters would prevent escape. Know where you are in relation to drainages.

4.During windy conditions remain in open areas that are free of trees (both live and burned) as much as possible.

5.If an area seems unsafe for any reason, leave.

6.Have good maps and know where you are at all times.

7.Keep a well charged cell phone with you and check it frequently so you know when you are in an area where there is no coverage.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

