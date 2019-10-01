Arizona in brief: Javalina rescued, semis crash

Arizona man accused of killing son, 6, in exorcism attempt

PHOENIX — A 6-year-old boy died after his father forced him to swallow hot water from a bathtub as part of an attempted exorcism, federal officials said in court documents that accuse the father of first-degree murder.

The father, Pablo Martinez, told investigators that he was trying to cast a demon out of the boy and also held the boy under water for between five and 10 minutes, according to the criminal complaint documents.

Martinez was arrested and detained following the Sept. 26 death at the family’s home on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Reservation southwest of Tucson, the documents said. He was scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday and his lawyer, Michael Areinoff, said he had no immediate comment about the case.

The documents did not list a cause of death for the boy, who was identified only by the initials G.B. But doctors said the boy suffered burns on his head, elbows and forearms.

When investigators arrived at the home, Martinez and the boy’s adoptive mother Romelia Martinez were outside and Pablo Martinez raised his hands in the air, saying “I did it,” the documents said.

Emergency workers found the boy naked on a bed, wrapped him in a towel and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the documents said.

Romelia Martinez told police and FBI investigators that her husband was bathing the boy and another child when she heard gurgling, went in the bathroom and saw the father holding the boy under the tub’s faucet.

She also told investigators she screamed at her husband to stop, called a pastor and 911 and that her husband tried to perform CPR on the boy and poured cold water on him, the documents said.

Pablo Martinez told authorities he had seen “a demon inside” the boy and was determined to get it out, the documents said.

Pablo Martinez is not an enrolled member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, but the boy and Romelia Martinez are. Federal authorities investigate homicides on Native American reservations when suspects, victims or both are members of federally recognized tribes.

Javelina rescued after stopping traffic on Phoenix freeway

PHOENIX — A baby javelina is recovering after a jaunt on a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the young javelina was one of two that brought traffic on State Route 51 to a standstill Monday afternoon.

DPS officials say several troopers tried to round up the animals, which were on the northbound lanes.

Trooper Martin Sotelo managed to wrangle one javelina. The other ran off and eluded capture.

The rescued javelina was transported to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale for medical treatment.

Javelina, which look like wild boar, are native to desert environments.

2 dead after semis crash head-on on US-93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG — Authorities say two drivers, including one of a UPS semi-truck, are dead after their vehicles crashed head-on just north of Wickenburg.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says the collision happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on US-93.

He says the preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck heading south crossed the center median for an unknown reason.

The semi collided with a UPS semi-truck traveling in the northbound lane.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the

scene. Authorities say US-93, which connects Phoenix and Las Vegas, was closed for several hours as investigators reviewed the scene.

Personal firewood permits excluded from tree-cutting ban

FLAGSTAFF — People who rely on firewood from national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona now can cut and gather it.

A federal judge on Tuesday excluded personal firewood cutting and gathering from a larger ban on timber management activities in all five New Mexico national forests and the Tonto National Forest outside metropolitan Phoenix.

Environmentalists who sued the federal government over the threatened Mexican spotted owl had asked U.S. District Judge Raner Collins to amend the ban. It’s been in place since mid-September.

The U.S. Forest Service supported the narrower ban. The agency says permit sales will resume immediately.

Wood is the primary heating source for many residents in rural areas who cannot afford propane and don’t have access to natural gas lines.