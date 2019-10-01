OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified

A white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan after the two vehicles collided head-on along Iron Springs Road near Skull Valley. (YCSO/Courtesy)

A white 2014 Chevrolet 3500 Crew cab truck and a silver 1989 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan after the two vehicles collided head-on along Iron Springs Road near Skull Valley. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 9:57 p.m.

Police have released the names of two people killed in a head-on collision along Iron Springs Road Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Donald Hertzog, 58, of Skull Valley was driving a 1989 Toyota Camry with Terri Griffin, 75, of Skull Valley in the passenger seat when a 2014 Chevrolet truck driving the opposite direction drifted into their lane, witnesses told Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies.

Hertzog and Griffin both died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 36-year-old Brandon Ragland of Chino Valley, and his passenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Skull Valley between mile marker 14 and 15. The cause remains under investigation, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“In such a serious case, all the avenues will be explored, to include pulling car computer data to assist in determining cause,” D’Evelyn said.

“The investigation will be slow and methodical so the all facts can be presented to the county attorney for a charging decision, if it is decided charges are warranted.”

So far, there has been no obvious indication of driving under the influence, D’Evelyn said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Fatal collision on Iron Springs Road claims Prescott woman’s life
Motorcyclist killed in traffic crash
Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries