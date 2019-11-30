Update: Power being restored to quad-city area homes

At the height of the storm-related power outages across the quad-city area, about 14,000 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers were without power said Suzanne Treviño, Communications Consultant at APS Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30.

By 3:40 p.m. Saturday, power had been restored to most of the customers with about 600 left without power and all of those customers were expected to have their power back by 10 p.m. Saturday evening, Treviño said.

Areas most impacted were northern and southern Prescott, central Chino Valley and along Williamson Valley Road, according to an earlier story. Five linemen crews worked across the Quad-Cities Friday, Nov. 29, encountering multiple poles down, trees down and wires down, Treviño said, adding Saturday that the crews had to hike in with snowshoes. Forestry crews also assisted in tree removal.



Restoration efforts worked really well thanks to coordination with Yavapai County Emergency Management, Treviño said.