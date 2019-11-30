Update: Power being restored to quad-city area homes
Updated as of Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:21 PM
At the height of the storm-related power outages across the quad-city area, about 14,000 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers were without power said Suzanne Treviño, Communications Consultant at APS Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30.
By 3:40 p.m. Saturday, power had been restored to most of the customers with about 600 left without power and all of those customers were expected to have their power back by 10 p.m. Saturday evening, Treviño said.
Areas most impacted were northern and southern Prescott, central Chino Valley and along Williamson Valley Road, according to an earlier story. Five linemen crews worked across the Quad-Cities Friday, Nov. 29, encountering multiple poles down, trees down and wires down, Treviño said, adding Saturday that the crews had to hike in with snowshoes. Forestry crews also assisted in tree removal.
Restoration efforts worked really well thanks to coordination with Yavapai County Emergency Management, Treviño said.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: