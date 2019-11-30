Small Business Saturday sees local success despite weather
As she perused All Things Fabulous! during Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 30, Elizabeth Mead said she loves Prescott and its locally owned businesses.
“I think Prescott has the highest concentration of great shops that are with real people who will stop and have a conversation with you. You’re not a number,” Mead said. “I love that about all of them.”
Mead said she is originally from Prescott though now lives in Phoenix. She’s a small business owner herself, she said.
As a Shop Local deal, All Things Fabulous! took $10 off every $50 spent on clothing, shoes, boots or bags during the month of November. During the month of December, said owner Dea DeWitt-Maltby, anyone who spends $100 gets a $20 gift certificate.
“We enjoy servicing the community and, actually, being a consignment store, we are a part of the community because it is the community that makes our store what it is,” DeWitt-Maltby said, noting that they’ve been in their location for a year after being in business for a little more than 20 years in Colorado and it’s “nice to come to a small, hometown place.”
All Things Fabulous! wasn’t the only small business with a shop local deal not solely for Small Business Saturday. Jay’s Bird Barn and Hallmark Store has a Small Business Saturday offer that includes buying any case of 12-ounce Pine Tree Farms Suet and receiving 20% off the entire case which is valid through Saturday, Dec. 7.
Owner Eric Moore said he figured he’d make the offer good for a whole week because he wasn’t sure whether or not people would be able to come in and take advantage of the offer Saturday because of the weather as well as with Jay’s Bird Barn being closed on Sundays.
Larry Thomas, employee at Jay’s Bird Barn, said a slow turnout for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday was anticipated because of the storm. That didn’t end up being the case though, Thomas said.
“We were steady throughout the day both in Hallmark and on the bird side and the optic side. It wasn’t a madhouse, but it was very steady traffic,” he said.
“Today we’ve been pretty steady throughout the day so it’s been a very promising couple days.”
