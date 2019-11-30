Sharks score 4 straight to rally past Coyotes 4-2
NHL
GLENDALE — Logan Couture scored twice and the San Jose Sharks got four unanswered goals to rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday for their 11th win in 13 games.
Couture bookended San Jose’s comeback, starting it midway through the first period and completing it with an empty-netter. He has five goals and 14 points in his past 10 games.
Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose.
The Sharks extended their NHL record by winning their 45th consecutive game in which they have allowed fewer than three goals. They broke the mark in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.
Nick Schmaltz and Derek Stepan scored on the Coyotes’ first two shots, but Martin Jones stymied the Coyotes the rest of the way. Jones made 21 saves while starting on back-to-back days for the first time this season.
San Jose, which has the most effective penalty kill in the league, killed off three penalties in the third period while giving up only one shot. The Sharks have given up an NHL-low nine power-play goals.
The Coyotes, who had been 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, had scored at least a point in their last nine game against Pacific Division opponents.
Coyotes goaltender Atti Raanta, who missed the previous two games because of illness, made 26 saves.
NOTES
Sharks C Antti Suomela did not play after taking a hard hit in the third period of a victory over Los Angeles on Friday. ... Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games. ... D Erik Karlsson had an assist for the Sharks and has five points in his last four games. ... The Coyotes acquired minor league D Vili Saarijarvi from Detroit for G Eric Comrie. ... The Coyotes recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He was a healthy scratch.
UP NEXT
Sharks: Return home to host Washington on Tuesday before beginning a four-game trip in Carolina on Thursday.
Coyotes: Play at Columbus on Tuesday to start a four-game trip.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: