Sharks score 4 straight to rally past Coyotes 4-2
NHL

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) and right wing Conor Garland (83) pause on the ice after a goal scored by San Jose Sharks’ Dylan Gambrell during the second period of a game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Glendale. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) and right wing Conor Garland (83) pause on the ice after a goal scored by San Jose Sharks’ Dylan Gambrell during the second period of a game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Glendale. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 11:09 p.m.

GLENDALE — Logan Couture scored twice and the San Jose Sharks got four unanswered goals to rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday for their 11th win in 13 games.

Couture bookended San Jose’s comeback, starting it midway through the first period and completing it with an empty-netter. He has five goals and 14 points in his past 10 games.

Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scored for San Jose.

The Sharks extended their NHL record by winning their 45th consecutive game in which they have allowed fewer than three goals. They broke the mark in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Nick Schmaltz and Derek Stepan scored on the Coyotes’ first two shots, but Martin Jones stymied the Coyotes the rest of the way. Jones made 21 saves while starting on back-to-back days for the first time this season.

San Jose, which has the most effective penalty kill in the league, killed off three penalties in the third period while giving up only one shot. The Sharks have given up an NHL-low nine power-play goals.

The Coyotes, who had been 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, had scored at least a point in their last nine game against Pacific Division opponents.

Coyotes goaltender Atti Raanta, who missed the previous two games because of illness, made 26 saves.

NOTES

Sharks C Antti Suomela did not play after taking a hard hit in the third period of a victory over Los Angeles on Friday. ... Both teams were playing the second of back-to-back games. ... D Erik Karlsson had an assist for the Sharks and has five points in his last four games. ... The Coyotes acquired minor league D Vili Saarijarvi from Detroit for G Eric Comrie. ... The Coyotes recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Return home to host Washington on Tuesday before beginning a four-game trip in Carolina on Thursday.

Coyotes: Play at Columbus on Tuesday to start a four-game trip.

