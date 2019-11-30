OFFERS
Rants & Raves: Dec. 1, 2019

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 9:35 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • Brian Bergner has it all wrong regarding the attitude toward education today. Suggesting there is not enough money to have courses in American history is ridiculous. Stop the indoctrination of phony climate catastrophe and politically correct courses!

  • This is a joke, right? The extra tax (and it is a tax) I spent registering my vehicles this year would have bought my family’s Thanksgiving dinner and couple of others. Color me not impressed by Ducey’s “help.”

  • Kudos to the Prescott Chapter of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor for assisting our own Prescott High School Band with funding for their trip to Hawaii.

  • Other than The (Prescott) Daily Courier in its local news, you can’t trust any news source for accurately reporting the news. How sad the news media has become. What ever happened to George Putnam, KTLA Los Angeles?

  • In the past 42 months, after walking 8,000 miles in Prescott, I have never called police to report barking dogs. I have called police 42 times to report dogs at large, 5% of them – two – were ambush attack dogs.

  • No surprise that Mayor Mengarelli was accosted by a 73-year-old. Prescott-area healthcare workers are regularly threatened by residents (oftentimes older folks) who have lost their “filters.” It is almost a crisis in my workplace!

  • Thanksgiving should be moved to summer. Maybe August. Who wants to travel in the snow to visit people? (It often snows in November.)

  • There is a larger market for medium-density attached and smaller detached new homes than is currently being offered. Let’s build according to the need, not the greed.

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

