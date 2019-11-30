New memorial for customs officers killed in shootout in 1974
SONOITA, Ariz. — Federal officials will honor two law enforcement officers killed in a shootout with a drug smuggler in southern Arizona 45 years ago.
The men, Louis D. Dixon and Charles J. Bokinskie, worked for the now-defunct Customs Patrol agency and were working near Sonoita, Arizona, when they were killed on April 25, 1974.
Two teenage girls found their bodies the next day.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials will unveil a memorial marker near the location of the killings with a ceremony on Tuesday.
The suspected drug smuggler that the men were in a shootout with also died.
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: