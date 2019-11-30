OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 01
Weather  25.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NAZ Suns fall again to Sioux Falls Skyforce
NBA G League

Northern Arizona Suns forward Aaron Epps dribbles down court during a game against the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy)

Northern Arizona Suns forward Aaron Epps dribbles down court during a game against the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/Courtesy)

The Northern Arizona Suns
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 11:05 p.m.

Suns drop both games of back-to-back set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northern Arizona Suns fell for the second straight day to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this time 129-94.

On Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon, the Suns fell behind early and never could really get into this one, dropping the contest in wire-to-wire fashion.

The Suns made 32-of-83 (.386) from the field compared to Sioux Falls’ 44-of-74 (.595) clip. NAZ made 8-of-33 (.242) from distance, while Sioux Falls made 14-of-30 (.467).

Phoenix Suns assignee Ty Jerome led the NAZ Suns in scoring tonight, totaling 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix Suns two-way guard Jared Harper finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Daxter Miles Jr. and Tariq Owens rounded out the double-digit scoring for NAZ with 13 points apiece. Miles added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Owens added six rebounds.

Sioux Falls had six players in double figures, led by Jeremiah Martin’s 31 points off the bench on 11-of-19 shooting, to go with four rebounds. Mychal Mulder led the starters with 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT). Daryl Macon had the game’s lone double-double with 17 points (6-11 FG), 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Northern Arizona Suns return home for a Tuesday game against the Memphis Hustle at 6:30 p.m. MT. Sioux Falls gets a break, next playing on Friday at the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. MT.

—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blame the turkey: Suns can’t overcome slow start at Skyforce
Northern Arizona Suns can’t stop Iowa Wolves in loss
Josh Gray achieves another triple-double, leads NAZ Suns to victory
Epps, Obasohan lead NAZ Suns rout of Legends
NAZ Suns drop 5th straight in 96-94 double-OT loss to Skyforce

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries