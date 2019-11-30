NAZ Suns fall again to Sioux Falls Skyforce
NBA G League
Suns drop both games of back-to-back set
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northern Arizona Suns fell for the second straight day to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this time 129-94.
On Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon, the Suns fell behind early and never could really get into this one, dropping the contest in wire-to-wire fashion.
The Suns made 32-of-83 (.386) from the field compared to Sioux Falls’ 44-of-74 (.595) clip. NAZ made 8-of-33 (.242) from distance, while Sioux Falls made 14-of-30 (.467).
Phoenix Suns assignee Ty Jerome led the NAZ Suns in scoring tonight, totaling 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists.
Phoenix Suns two-way guard Jared Harper finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Daxter Miles Jr. and Tariq Owens rounded out the double-digit scoring for NAZ with 13 points apiece. Miles added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Owens added six rebounds.
Sioux Falls had six players in double figures, led by Jeremiah Martin’s 31 points off the bench on 11-of-19 shooting, to go with four rebounds. Mychal Mulder led the starters with 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT). Daryl Macon had the game’s lone double-double with 17 points (6-11 FG), 10 assists and seven rebounds.
The Northern Arizona Suns return home for a Tuesday game against the Memphis Hustle at 6:30 p.m. MT. Sioux Falls gets a break, next playing on Friday at the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. MT.
—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: