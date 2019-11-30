NAZ Suns fall again to Sioux Falls Skyforce

Suns drop both games of back-to-back set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Northern Arizona Suns fell for the second straight day to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this time 129-94.

On Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon, the Suns fell behind early and never could really get into this one, dropping the contest in wire-to-wire fashion.

The Suns made 32-of-83 (.386) from the field compared to Sioux Falls’ 44-of-74 (.595) clip. NAZ made 8-of-33 (.242) from distance, while Sioux Falls made 14-of-30 (.467).

Phoenix Suns assignee Ty Jerome led the NAZ Suns in scoring tonight, totaling 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists.

Phoenix Suns two-way guard Jared Harper finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Daxter Miles Jr. and Tariq Owens rounded out the double-digit scoring for NAZ with 13 points apiece. Miles added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Owens added six rebounds.

Sioux Falls had six players in double figures, led by Jeremiah Martin’s 31 points off the bench on 11-of-19 shooting, to go with four rebounds. Mychal Mulder led the starters with 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT). Daryl Macon had the game’s lone double-double with 17 points (6-11 FG), 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Northern Arizona Suns return home for a Tuesday game against the Memphis Hustle at 6:30 p.m. MT. Sioux Falls gets a break, next playing on Friday at the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m. MT.

—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns