Monday Night Movie: 'Blinded by the Light', Dec. 2

Come out for the Monday Night Movie, "Blinded by the Light" at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 1st floor library auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

While living in England in 1987, Javed, a Pakistani teenager experiences racial and economic turmoil and starts writing poetry as a way to escape his fathers traditional views and the intolerance of his hometown. He is introduced to the music of Bruce Springsteen and begins seeing the parallels between the singer's powerful lyrics and his own environment that inspires him to follow his dreams and find his own voice. Starring Billy Barratt, Ronald Singh, Chadha Berges and Viveik Kalra. Rated PG-13.

This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

