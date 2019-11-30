Highways reopen as Arizona high country recovers from storm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona continues to recover from a major snowstorm, with additional highways reopening Saturday and power being restored to a town just outside Grand Canyon National Park.
Coconino County officials say power was restored overnight in Tusayan, and the American Red Cross closed a shelter in the park where 82 people stayed overnight.
The state Department of Transportation said highways reopened Saturday included State Route 87 between Payson and State Route 260 and SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87.
However, ADOT said drivers should expect snow-packed and icy road conditions on many routes in Arizona's high country.
Segments of Interstate 17 and 40 that were closed because of the storm were reopened Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said Flagstaff received up to 19 inches (48 centimeters)of snow.
