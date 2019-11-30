Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Grand Canyon 71-60
College Men's Basketball
PHOENIX (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored a career-high 28 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Grand Canyon 71-60 on Saturday night.
Godfrey was 11 of 16 from the field for the Mastodons (5-5). Brian Patrick added nine points.
Matt Holba sank a 3-pointer early in the first period that gave the Mastodons a 12-9 lead and they led all the way after that. They were up 36-28 at the break.
Grand Canyon closed to 50-44 midway through the second period but could get no closer as the Mastodons cruised to the win.
Alessandro Lever scored 20 points to lead the Antelopes (3-6). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 18 points.
