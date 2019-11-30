Editorial: Community means helping, it comes with cost

It is cold out there, and the area’s church congregations and nonprofits want to help the least among us.

That ranges from feeding the hungry to sheltering those without a home.

The Salvation Army, 225 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott, is again operating the “Operation Deep Freeze” program.

The winter shelter is open when the temperature is 32 degrees or below, the area experiences two consecutive days of rain or there is least two inches of snow on the ground, Salvation Army Capt. Sean O’Brien said.

And they were operating in high gear for the Thanksgiving storm this past week; the lows have been well into the 20s for days.

The effort is multi-faceted, with cots and beds for men, women and children at various places, depending on the nonprofit; plus, food efforts exist and volunteers make sure the homeless have additional resources available to them.

While it may be free to those they serve, these efforts are not without cost.

For example, it takes $363 to operate Operation Deep Freeze each night. In fact, this community project’s funding needed help about five years ago, and the Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) and other shelter supporters stepped in to keep it running. For this winter, the QCIC is seeking donations to help raise about $12,000 to help cover 2019-20 expenses.

Here is how you can help:

• Anyone wishing to make a donation to “Operation Deep Freeze” can do so through the GoFundMe website: gofundme.com/ODFPrescott; donations are funneled through the Coalition for Compassion and Justice and are tax-deductible;

• Any churches, civic groups or families interested in helping prepare a meal for “Operation Deep Freeze” are asked to contact Jeff Gavroy at 928-778-0150 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and,

• Volunteers are the backbone to these attempts to help. If you have time, even just a few hours, many nonprofits would welcome your assistance. Contact:

Coalition for Compassion and Justice: 928-445-8382

The Salvation Army: 928-778-0150

Prescott Area Shelter Services: 928-778-5933

Gospel Rescue Mission, 602 Lincoln Ave., Prescott

They will know where or who would benefit the most from your time.

It is about community.

Regardless of circumstances, those in need should have access to a warm bed and a meal like we do.

No donation is too small when the nights are cold and there is nowhere to go.