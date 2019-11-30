Birth announcements: Week of Dec. 1, 2019 (a)

Finnegan Wade Nunez, a 6 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born September 1 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaylee and Branden Nunez.

Richard Andreas Odorfer, III, a 6 lb., boy, was born November 1 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to April and Richard Odorfer of Prescott.

Reese Alicia Rubio, a 6 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born September 27 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tessa Levoir and Steven Rubio of Chino Valley.

Mia Nicole Sciabbica-Templeman, a 6 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born October 23 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gina Sciabbica and Jordan Templeman of Prescott Valley.