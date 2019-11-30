Birth announcements: Week of Dec. 1, 2019 (b)
Graylee Jo Baker, a 7 lb. girl, was born October 26 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Faith MacGillis and Tyler Baker of Prescott Valley.
Nowelle Bryan-Rose Jensen, an 8 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born October 23 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christina and Colt Jensen of Mayer.
Charlie Rose Mercer, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born October 21 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Taylor and Buddy Mercer of Dewey.
Emmylou Grace Mogab, a 7 lb., 8 oz. girl, was born November 1 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sierra and Christopher Mogab of Prescott Valley.
