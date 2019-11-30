Active missing person, runaway juvenile cases in Qaud-cities

Between the Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley police departments, there were four active missing person and/or runaway juvenile cases as of Nov. 29:

• Douglas Mynatt, 13, was reported as a runaway juvenile on Nov. 10, from his residence in the 200 block of South Pleasant St. in Prescott. He was also reported for the same thing the week prior.

• David Sergeant, 55, was recently reported missing by a family member after he hadn’t been heard from for several weeks. He was living in the 500 Block of North Washington Ave. in Prescott and was reported to be driving a brown 1998 Toyota 4-door sedan. He has a felony warrant for his arrest out of Yavapai County as well as a warrant out of La Paz County. He is believed to have gone to California.

• Isabelle Meat, 17, ran away from her home in the 800 Block of Dameron Dr. in Prescott in April and has not been located.

• Ronald Monger was reported missing by his mother in 1982. He was 28 years old and living in Prescott at the time. If alive, he would now be 65 years old. Police have followed up on several leads over the years without success. His disappearance is currently in cold case status pending any additional information on his possible whereabouts.

No photos of these individuals could be acquired from police.

WHEN POLICE INVESTIGATE

Not everyone who is reported missing is considered a missing person in the eyes of law enforcement.

An interesting example is the case of Sonja Caliguire, a 25-year-old Prescott Valley woman whose family reported her missing to the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) in early November.

The last contact Caliguire had with her family was via text message Thursday night, Nov. 6. She had reportedly sent her mother a message saying she was coming to her home in Paulden, but she never arrived. She would have been traveling from Prescott Valley and would have needed a ride due to not having a car.

Officers took the report and conducted an initial investigation into the disappearance, but determined Caliquire did not meet any of the criteria to classify her as a missing person.

“There was nothing suspicious that we could detect, nor was there information that led us to think she was in imminent danger to herself or others,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “An adult can choose to disappear for as long as they want.”

Upon further inquiry, the Courier was told that Caliguire has a felony warrant out for her arrest due to a probation violation.

“So maybe she doesn’t want to be found,” PVPD Sergeant Jason Kaufman said.



Her whereabouts remain unknown to both police and family.

QUALIFICATIONS

As Ferguson mentioned, there are particular circumstances police take into account when determining their involvement in a missing person case.

Police will actively attempt to locate someone if they match up with at least one of the following:

• Have a proven physical or mental disability (Disability)

• Are missing under circumstances indicating that they may be in physical danger (Endangered)

• Are missing after a catastrophe (Catastrophe Victim)

• Are missing under circumstances indicating their disappearance may not have been voluntary (Involuntary)

• A person who is declared unemancipated as defined by the laws of the person’s state of residence and does not meet the above criteria (Juvenile)

• Are an adult and do not meet any of the above criteria but for whom there is a reasonable concern for their safety (Other)

If one or more of these conditions are met, the police will also file the person into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

This is an electronic clearinghouse of crime data that can be accessed by virtually every criminal justice agency nationwide anytime.

In the case of juveniles, a disappearance is always investigated and filed into NCIC no matter the circumstances. The only difference is they can be labeled either missing or runaway.