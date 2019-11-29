OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Valley of Lights closed Friday night due to winter snowstorm, road conditions
Scheduled to reopen Saturday night

Due to a winter snow storm striking northern Arizona and bad road conditions in the quad-city area, the Valley of Lights will not be open to the public Friday night, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce announced. The Valley of Lights at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

Due to a winter snow storm striking northern Arizona and bad road conditions in the quad-city area, the Valley of Lights will not be open to the public Friday night, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce announced. The Valley of Lights at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 12:45 p.m.

Due to a winter snow storm striking northern Arizona and bad road conditions in the quad-city area, the Valley of Lights will not be open to the public Friday night, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce announced.

"We regret the inconvenience, but the storm last night, along with the snow today, has determined the need to close for safety," chamber President/CEO Marnie Uhl said in a statement Friday.

The Valley of Lights at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, is scheduled to run every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30.

Three displays have been redone for the drive-through experience east of Fain Park, including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village.

WALK THROUGH

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the third annual walk-through of the Valley of Lights will take place. No vehicles will be allowed that night.

Parking will be available on Second Street and The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., will serve hot chocolate and holiday treats.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winter weather closures and delays
Visitors can now walk the Valley of Lights
UPDATE: Latest prediction is 14 to 23 inches of snow in quad-city area
Valley of Lights open every night from Thanksgiving through Dec. 30
Winter storm socks Arizona; road closures announced (PHOTO GALLERY)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries