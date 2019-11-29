Valley of Lights closed Friday night due to winter snowstorm, road conditions
Scheduled to reopen Saturday night
Due to a winter snow storm striking northern Arizona and bad road conditions in the quad-city area, the Valley of Lights will not be open to the public Friday night, the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce announced.
"We regret the inconvenience, but the storm last night, along with the snow today, has determined the need to close for safety," chamber President/CEO Marnie Uhl said in a statement Friday.
The Valley of Lights at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Valley of Lights, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2019, is scheduled to run every night from 6 to 10 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 30.
Three displays have been redone for the drive-through experience east of Fain Park, including the popular Snowflake Tunnel and the Western Village.
WALK THROUGH
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the third annual walk-through of the Valley of Lights will take place. No vehicles will be allowed that night.
Parking will be available on Second Street and The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St., will serve hot chocolate and holiday treats.
