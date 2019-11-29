OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Technology saves the day on snowy Black Friday
Even if the snow kept some shoppers in the Quad Cities away, online deals remained

Snow is cleared at the Prescott Valley Crossroads shopping center Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 following an overnight snowfall into Friday morning. Retailers said Black Friday shopping picked up as the weather cleared Friday afternoon. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

Snow is cleared at the Prescott Valley Crossroads shopping center Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 following an overnight snowfall into Friday morning. Retailers said Black Friday shopping picked up as the weather cleared Friday afternoon. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 8:05 p.m.

photo

A snowy scene at PetSmart Friday following the overnight snowfall that went into Friday morning. (Richard Haddad/WNI)

As snow began to fall in the wee hours of the morning and continued on into the day in Prescott and Prescott Valley on Black Friday, Nov. 29, retailers may have had reason to panic.

Nevertheless, Walmart, for one, seemed no worse for wear, especially since Black Friday technically started on Thursday evening, well before several inches of the wet stuff arrived.

Walmart’s corporate communications office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, reported that early deals online and in its stores on Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday provided flexibility for all involved.

“Millions of customers joined us online and in stores across the country for our Black Friday event,” Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Bratspies stated in a news release.

Walmart’s most popular deals included ones on flat-screen TVs from brands such as Samsung, onn. and Philips, the Ryan’s World and Frozen toys, as well as Apple Airpods.

Prescott Costco Warehouse Manager Dan Bridge said business was fair on Friday.

“It’s a little slow because of the weather, but it’s actually starting to pick up now [as of the mid-afternoon hours],” Bridge added. “It was kind of slow this morning — it was a little bit snowy and cold. It still is, but people are figuring out they can move around town, so they’re getting out now. It’s going to be a strong weekend.”

Even if the snow kept some folks home here, retailers such as Walmart and Target could still help them compile their wish lists by using their cellphone apps. Walmart has an updated Store Map feature on the Walmart app. Target also uses an app for mobile phones.

“We’ve seen it pick up now that the weather has cleared a little bit better,” Prescott Target Store Director Todd Thomas said. “It definitely had a bit of an impact on our business in the morning.”

The Prescott Target offered deals on electronics, some apparel items and toys on Black Friday. Thomas promoted the Target App for shopping, particularly when the weather’s not cooperating.

“That’s one of the best ways for guests to do it — even those that want to shop and not get into the madness out here [in the store],” Thomas said. “They can use their Target App or they can do it on target.com.

“They can order online to either pick up in the store — if there’s items that they can have shipped to their house, if they choose to do that — or if there are items that we don’t carry in the store, they can have them ordered online and shipped to the store.”

Black Friday may be over, but holiday savings remain.

For example, Walmart will have extended deals all weekend long on Goodyear tires and Apple and Samsung phones, among other items. The retailer is also planning to offer thousands of additional deals on Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

The Courier contacted several stores, including PetSmart, GameStop, Kohl’s and a couple of other clothing retailers, but their corporate offices would not permit comments to the media.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

In era of online retail, Black Friday still lures a crowd
Retailers work to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday
A shopping guide for the holiday season
Thanksgiving trumps Black Friday for deals
PRACTICAL SAVER: Planning for Black Friday shopping starts early

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries