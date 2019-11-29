Technology saves the day on snowy Black Friday

As snow began to fall in the wee hours of the morning and continued on into the day in Prescott and Prescott Valley on Black Friday, Nov. 29, retailers may have had reason to panic.

Nevertheless, Walmart, for one, seemed no worse for wear, especially since Black Friday technically started on Thursday evening, well before several inches of the wet stuff arrived.

Walmart’s corporate communications office in Fayetteville, Arkansas, reported that early deals online and in its stores on Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday provided flexibility for all involved.

“Millions of customers joined us online and in stores across the country for our Black Friday event,” Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Bratspies stated in a news release.

Walmart’s most popular deals included ones on flat-screen TVs from brands such as Samsung, onn. and Philips, the Ryan’s World and Frozen toys, as well as Apple Airpods.

Prescott Costco Warehouse Manager Dan Bridge said business was fair on Friday.

“It’s a little slow because of the weather, but it’s actually starting to pick up now [as of the mid-afternoon hours],” Bridge added. “It was kind of slow this morning — it was a little bit snowy and cold. It still is, but people are figuring out they can move around town, so they’re getting out now. It’s going to be a strong weekend.”

Even if the snow kept some folks home here, retailers such as Walmart and Target could still help them compile their wish lists by using their cellphone apps. Walmart has an updated Store Map feature on the Walmart app. Target also uses an app for mobile phones.

“We’ve seen it pick up now that the weather has cleared a little bit better,” Prescott Target Store Director Todd Thomas said. “It definitely had a bit of an impact on our business in the morning.”

The Prescott Target offered deals on electronics, some apparel items and toys on Black Friday. Thomas promoted the Target App for shopping, particularly when the weather’s not cooperating.

“That’s one of the best ways for guests to do it — even those that want to shop and not get into the madness out here [in the store],” Thomas said. “They can use their Target App or they can do it on target.com.

“They can order online to either pick up in the store — if there’s items that they can have shipped to their house, if they choose to do that — or if there are items that we don’t carry in the store, they can have them ordered online and shipped to the store.”

Black Friday may be over, but holiday savings remain.

For example, Walmart will have extended deals all weekend long on Goodyear tires and Apple and Samsung phones, among other items. The retailer is also planning to offer thousands of additional deals on Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

The Courier contacted several stores, including PetSmart, GameStop, Kohl’s and a couple of other clothing retailers, but their corporate offices would not permit comments to the media.