OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
Shelter, warming center open at Bradshaw Mountain High School

An Arizona Public Service (APS) crew repairs a telephone pole after a winter storm that swept through northern Arizona Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (APS/Courtesy)

An Arizona Public Service (APS) crew repairs a telephone pole after a winter storm that swept through northern Arizona Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (APS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 10:41 a.m.

Over 10,000 Arizona Public Service (APS) customers are out of power in the quad-city area as of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

A total of 10 outages are currently being worked on by APS linemen. Areas most impacted appear to be northern and southern Prescott, central Chino Valley and along Williamson Valley Road.

All of the outages are storm related, said Suzanne Trevino with APS. The utility company currently has five linemen crews working the Quad-cities, as well as forestry crews to assist in tree removal.

“They are encountering multiple poles down, trees down and wires down,” Trevino said.

The current objective is to isolate the outages to limit the number of people impacted and then do the repairs.

“It is definitely going to be a longer restoration period than normal given the conditions our crews are facing,” Trevino said.

Anyone who is in need of shelter or a place to warm up is encouraged to go to Bradshaw Mountain High School at 6000 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley. The American Red Cross will be opening a shelter/warming center there around 11 a.m., according to Yavapai County Emergency Management.

To track the progress of outages, go to APS’s outage map: https://outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries