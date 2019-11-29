Road closures in Northern Arizona

Multiple highways in northern Arizona are closed due to a strong winter storm. This includes Interstate 40 and Interstate 17. Authorities are encouraging people to postpone any travelling until the storm passes.

Current closures include:

• Interstate 17 northbound from Highway 179 junction to Flagstaff

• Interstate 40 from US 93 to Winslow

• State Route 87 from Payson to Winslow

• Highway 89 from Drake to Ash Fork

• Highway 89A from Sedona to I-17 junction

• Highway 260 from Star Valley to Heber

• Highway 66 from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman

• US 60 from Show Low to Globe

If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.

Updates will be sent as conditions improve and road restrictions are lifted. For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.