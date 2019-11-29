Road closures in Northern Arizona
Avoid high country travel
Multiple highways in northern Arizona are closed due to a strong winter storm. This includes Interstate 40 and Interstate 17. Authorities are encouraging people to postpone any travelling until the storm passes.
Current closures include:
• Interstate 17 northbound from Highway 179 junction to Flagstaff
• Interstate 40 from US 93 to Winslow
• State Route 87 from Payson to Winslow
• Highway 89 from Drake to Ash Fork
• Highway 89A from Sedona to I-17 junction
• Highway 260 from Star Valley to Heber
• Highway 260 from Star Valley to Heber
• Highway 66 from Kingman to 20 miles west of Seligman
• US 60 from Show Low to Globe
If you encounter a snowplow, do not pass the plow and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the plow. If you are approaching an oncoming snowplow, slow down and give the plow extra room.
Updates will be sent as conditions improve and road restrictions are lifted. For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- Plane on Willow Creek Road in Prescott turns out to be donated aircraft for Embry-Riddle, not crash
- Local governments prepping for winter storm
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: