Pride of Prescott departs Monday for Pearl Harbor commemoration service

On a chilly night, 69 members of the Pride of Prescott marching band practiced a medley of patriotic salutes that will likely be a pride of Pearl Harbor commemoration services in Hawaii this coming week.

Wearing assorted hats, sweaters, jackets, even boots, the high school instrumentalists marched around Prescott High School’s brand new, bright blue track Monday night, a very different climate than the one where they are scheduled to land on Monday, Dec. 2 as Arizona’s musical ambassadors.

Both the band and orchestra are tapped to perform at special reflection and remembrance services planned for the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, one that devastated much of the United States’ Pacific fleet, killing more than 2,400 military personnel.

HISTORY

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s famous remarks preceding the Declaration of War against Japan described the horrific event that devastated much of America’s Pacific fleet as “a date which will live in infamy.”

Of particular interest to the students will likely be a visit to the USS Arizona memorial, one that requires a short boat ride to the location where the ship rests beneath an all-white memorial structure erected above it without touching, or disturbing, any part of the ship’s remains.

On that tragic day, a bomb exploded 500 tons of explosive on the battleship that then killed more than 1,100 of the men who are entombed in the wreckage.

For visitors, one of the most eerie sights is the oil that continues to pour what one author described as “black tears” from the remains of the more than 1.4 million gallons of fuel that was on board when the ship sank.

At the memorial, students will visit the marble statute that lists all the names of those serving on the USS Arizona, again a slice of history that packs an emotional punch.

ANTICIPATION

Like a number of the students, sophomore percussionist Adam Dinsmore said he expects this will be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, one worth the extra practice hours and investment to make it happen.

The students’ trip cost is expected to be about $2,300. The Band Boosters raised more than $12,000 to help assist with some of the expenses.

Students depart Prescott High at 3:30 a.m. Monday for Sky Harbor and will then return to Prescott on Dec. 8. The week’s activities will include a concert on the deck of the USS Missouri, the Pearl Harbor mile-long parade on Dec. 7 down Waikiki Boulevard and a wreath-laying at the USS Arizona. Students will also spend a day at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The students will also be treated to performing with The Marine Corp Band.

The group will be staying at the Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu.

“I’ve never been anywhere like Hawaii … so this is a special treat,” Adam said.

The fact he and his peers are performing for such a historic occasion at an internationally- revered landmark makes it all the more momentous.

“I feel very honored,” Adam said.

Junior saxophonist Cooper Mauldin said he’s just “really excited to represent our tow and our state at such a big and important event.”

“This is a really cool opportunity that we have.”

EXPERIENCE



This is the second such field trip the Pride of Prescott has made to Pearl Harbor in the last six years. Prescott High’s Director of Instrumental Music Dan Bradstreet expects it will leave a mark on these young souls as it did those who went before.

“I’m just so glad our kids get to experience the emotions of Pearl Harbor,” said Bradstreet as students prepared to practice a series of patriotic salutes that they will perform during their weeklong field trip. The student orchestra will also be performing a medley of American tunes as well as some of the songs they performed for their fall concert.

“The time we spend on the USS Arizona will be eye-opening to them,” Bradstreet said.

Bradstreet informed the students that part of the ceremony itinerary will be stories from some of the 10 to 15 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors expected to attend.

He suggested to students that over the Thanksgiving weekend they go and see the movie “Midway.” He said event organizers informed him that the Pearl Harbor version is historically accurate, and might offer the students some insights that might enlighten them prior to their visit.

“It’s just an amazing experience,” Bradstreet assured.

