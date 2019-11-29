Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
The quad-city area was hit by a winter snowstorm late Thanksgiving night and most of the day Friday, slowing traffic.
Various highways in Arizona’s high country were closed for portions of the day, including parts of Interstate 17 and Interstate 40.
By Friday evening, Prescott received 7 to 12 inches of snow, while Prescott Valley and Chino Valley received about 3 to 5 inches.
Though the storm had pretty much exited Arizona by Friday afternoon, tailing scattered showers were forecasted to bring about an additional inch of snow to parts of the area by this morning. Temperatures remain low throughout the weekend, so expect icy conditions.
For local weather, visit dCourier.com.
