Phoenix teen rescued after becoming stuck in chimney
PHOENIX — A teenager has been safely rescued without injury after becoming stuck in the chimney of a Phoenix home.
Authorities say the 17-year-old girl and a friend were locked out of her home Wednesday night and tried to climb in through the chimney on the roof.
Firefighters say she became stuck above the chimney’s flue and used her phone to call 911 and her sister.
Phoenix firefighters were called to the home near 17th Avenue and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.
Firefighters say she was inside the chimney for about 45 minutes and remained in contact with rescue personnel.
Firefighters climbed onto the roof and were able to lift out the girl, who was not identified.
Authorities say she had no visible injuries but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Need2Know: Prescott Costco to build new gas station; Yvonne’s Pet Grooming under new ownership; Honeyman’s Prescott store moves
- Major winter storm expected Wednesday through early Saturday: 1 to 2 feet of snow possible in mountains
- City of Prescott preparing for snow storm; Holiday Light Parade canceled
- Storm-related power outages reported throughout quad-city area
- Crews tunnel beneath Highway 89A
- Local governments prepping for winter storm
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: