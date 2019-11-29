Local charities benefit from YCSO’s No Shave fundraising campaign

Although ‘No Shave November’ is the traditional month for charity fundraising campaigns, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher has authorized additional months to benefit several charities.

NO SHAVE OCTOBER

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) No Shave campaign began in October and the chosen beneficiary was the US Vets facility in Prescott.

This wonderful organization is a private nonprofit providing housing, employment and counseling services to our nation’s veterans — the men and women from all branches of the armed forces who have served their country from World War II to current conflicts.

The Prescott facility serves more than 150 veterans each year. The donation, which amounted to $2,730, was gratefully accepted by Matthew Phillips, US Vets’ development and communication manager in Prescott

“Many of our vets have made the ultimate sacrifice, and we should remember to honor all vets who return home from military service,” Mascher said. “It is because of their selfless service that we have secured the liberties and freedoms afforded to all of us.

The least we can do, especially during the holiday season, is to raise money to provide services for those vets less fortunate and even homeless.”

NO SHAVE NOVEMBER

For the month of November, participating YCSO employees were able to raise $2,485 for the non-profit Granite Mountain 4-H Club.



The dollars will be used to directly benefit community youth associated with 4-H, their service projects, youth awards and recognition.



The YCSO intends to continue its campaign into December with target funds going to the Sheriff’s Employee fund.

This fund is set up to help employees when a critical financial need arises due to a death in the family, illness or other unanticipated catastrophic situation.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.