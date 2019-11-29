OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local charities benefit from YCSO’s No Shave fundraising campaign

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher (left), US Vets Communications Manager Matthew Phillips and Chief Deputy David Rhodes at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher (left), US Vets Communications Manager Matthew Phillips and Chief Deputy David Rhodes at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 6:38 p.m.

Although ‘No Shave November’ is the traditional month for charity fundraising campaigns, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher has authorized additional months to benefit several charities.

NO SHAVE OCTOBER

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s (YCSO) No Shave campaign began in October and the chosen beneficiary was the US Vets facility in Prescott.

This wonderful organization is a private nonprofit providing housing, employment and counseling services to our nation’s veterans — the men and women from all branches of the armed forces who have served their country from World War II to current conflicts.

The Prescott facility serves more than 150 veterans each year. The donation, which amounted to $2,730, was gratefully accepted by Matthew Phillips, US Vets’ development and communication manager in Prescott

“Many of our vets have made the ultimate sacrifice, and we should remember to honor all vets who return home from military service,” Mascher said. “It is because of their selfless service that we have secured the liberties and freedoms afforded to all of us.

The least we can do, especially during the holiday season, is to raise money to provide services for those vets less fortunate and even homeless.”

NO SHAVE NOVEMBER

For the month of November, participating YCSO employees were able to raise $2,485 for the non-profit Granite Mountain 4-H Club.

The dollars will be used to directly benefit community youth associated with 4-H, their service projects, youth awards and recognition.

The YCSO intends to continue its campaign into December with target funds going to the Sheriff’s Employee fund.

This fund is set up to help employees when a critical financial need arises due to a death in the family, illness or other unanticipated catastrophic situation.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sheriff’s Office extends No Shave November to benefit more charities
Big Brothers and Big Sisters now come in blue, too
Half dozen Sheriff's personnel honored for 20 years of service
Police to raise cash for charity via ‘Fuzz’ with Fuzz
Sheriff’s office volunteers honored at annual ceremony

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries