Letter: America lover

America lover

Editor:

I would like to respond to the writer who called those of us who disapprove of the current administration “Trump haters.” I am not a “Trump hater,” I am an America lover. I am ashamed by Trump’s behavior, and his actions that have hurt innocent people and made our country less safe.

His mistreatment of refugees at the southern border is not only repugnant but is creating a hotbed for future terrorism.

You call him a “duly elected” president, although we now know that his electoral college victory was manipulated in part by Russian interference in our election. His campaign was largely fueled by false accusations against his opponent and chants of “lock her up.” Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes, has been cleared of mishandling classified information after a three-year investigation. You won’t see that reported by Trump’s supporters.

Those of us who love America are appalled by his anti-environment policies, his efforts to take health care away from millions of citizens and to eliminate school lunch programs for the needy, among many of his actions that hurt the most vulnerable. Most of all, speaking for myself, his campaign to divide us by demeaning minorities, women, the disabled and innocent refugees is not only repugnant, but is a frightening reminder of Hitler’s tactics. Can’t we do better than this?

Nancy Scharff

Prescott