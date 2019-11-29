OFFERS
Hikers answer plea to find wedding ring lost on mountaintop

In this Nov. 23, 2019, photo provided by Brendan Cheever, Tom Gately holds a gold wedding band he found by using a metal detector on snow-covered Mount Hancock in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Bill Giguere, of North Andover, Mass., had been wearing the ring for three years and put out a plea to a hiking group for help after he lost it while hiking the previous week. (Brendan Cheever via AP)

In this Nov. 23, 2019, photo provided by Brendan Cheever, Tom Gately holds a gold wedding band he found by using a metal detector on snow-covered Mount Hancock in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Bill Giguere, of North Andover, Mass., had been wearing the ring for three years and put out a plea to a hiking group for help after he lost it while hiking the previous week. (Brendan Cheever via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 10:59 a.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

WMUR-TV reports Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock. Giguere, who had been wearing it for three years, put out a plea to a hiking group for help.

Tom Gately saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked.

Giguere said the most likely spot was at a lookout where he changed gloves.

Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out with a metal detector.

Cheever says that “it beeped and he’s, like, ‘I think I found it,’ and everybody’s, like, ‘What?’ and he just started scratching in the snow. There it was!”

Hikers find wedding ring lost on mountaintop by Associated Press

