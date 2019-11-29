Free Origami Fanatics class, Dec. 1

The Prescott Origami Fanatics class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Learn how to make gift boxes, envelopes and decorations in this easy-to-medium-level paper folding class from an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.

This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit www.prescottlibrary.info.

