Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 29
Former PV Mayor Skoog released from hospital Nov. 27 after stroke

Harvey Skoog stands near the plaque that honors his 26 years of service to the town, while receiving a standing ovation from the council and audience at the Jan. 10, 2019, council meeting. Skoog was discharged from a hospital early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, after undergoing tests following a stroke. (Courier file photo)

Harvey Skoog stands near the plaque that honors his 26 years of service to the town, while receiving a standing ovation from the council and audience at the Jan. 10, 2019, council meeting. Skoog was discharged from a hospital early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, after undergoing tests following a stroke. (Courier file photo)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 8:22 p.m.

Former beloved longtime Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog was discharged from a hospital early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, after undergoing tests following a stroke.

His daughter, Sarah Skoog Hoffman, stated in an email to The Daily Courier on Wednesday that her father was “doing very well” and that her family is “grateful and overwhelmed with the love, prayers and well-wishes from friends and the community.”

On Nov. 26, Skoog Hoffman posted on Facebook that her dad would be undergoing surgery on the 27th. However, specialists subsequently determined that a procedure was unnecessary.

“He has no remaining symptoms from his stroke!” Skoog Hoffman posted just after 1 p.m. on the 27th.

Skoog turned 80 two weeks ago.

Skoog Hoffman’s post about her father generated at least 110 comments and five shares.

Prescott Valley Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye stated on Facebook Nov. 26 that she had visited with Skoog at the hospital.

“I am delighted to say his special sparkle was intact and we had a delightful visit,” she added.

Skoog’s stroke is the latest in a series of health problems for the soft-spoken native Minnesotan. He had cancer in 1999, but he beat it. He’s also had several heart attacks. Skoog has undergone heart bypass surgery and, today, he wears a pacemaker.

Skoog, a Prescott Valley resident since 1982, served the Town of Prescott Valley for 26 years (starting in the early 1990s), including 19 years (five terms) as mayor, before retiring in December 2018.

“It will be a very thankful Thanksgiving!” Skoog Hoffman stated in her email to the Courier.

Contact
