Blame the turkey: Suns can’t overcome slow start at Skyforce
NBA G League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Blame it on the turkey and the tryptophan.
The Northern Arizona Suns fell behind big early at the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and they couldn’t complete their fourth-quarter comeback attempt, losing at the Sanford Pentagon 114-100.
The Suns (2-5) trailed by 23 points in the first quarter on Black Friday, shooting 6-of-25 (.240) from the field while Sioux Falls shot 14-of-20 (.700), as the Skyforce took the frame 36-17. The rest of the game was more Suns than Skyforce, but the first quarter deficit was too large to overcome.
At halftime, the Skyforce led 59-41. The Suns made their move at the end of the third quarter, entering the fourth down 79-69. Over the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter, the Suns got within five points, the closest they had been since it was 7-2. That was the closest they would get.
Sioux Falls made 42-of-78 (.538) from the field in the game compared to Northern Arizona’s 31-of-78 (.397) clip. Sioux Falls outrebounded NAZ 46-32 and outscored them in the paint 50-28.
Daxter Miles Jr. paced the Suns with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, to go with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. This was Miles’ second 20+ point game in his last three games, his third over his last five. Over his last five games, Miles averaged 19.8 points.
Jared Harper finished with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-7 from distance, and six assists. Jalen Lecque notched 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. Aaron Epps (10 points, eight rebounds) and Anthony Lawrence II (10 points, seven rebounds, two steals) also scored in double figures.
Sioux Falls was led by Daryl Macon’s 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, to go with 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Kyle Alexander was the other Skyforce player with 20+ points and a double-double, tallying 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 14 rebounds.
The Suns and Skyforce meet again tomorrow in Sioux Falls, with tip off slated for 6 p.m. MT.
—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns
