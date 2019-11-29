Update: Highway 89A, Glassford Hill area now open after accident
Accident forced closure of Highway 89A westbound at Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley
Updated as of Friday, November 29, 2019 8:57 PM
The area of Highway 89A and Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley is now open, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department alert at 8:27 p.m. Friday night.
Earlier, PVPD issued an alert warning via email advising the public to stay clear of Highway 89A starting at Glassford Hill, which is now closed due to further notice.
The alert, which was activated at approximately 7:07 p.m. Friday night, said severity was "minor," which means there is "minimal to no known threat to life or property" due to the accident.
Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more information.
