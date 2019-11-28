Season Preview: ERAU on track for another successful season

Depth will be key for senior-heavy Eagles

PRESCOTT — Despite only having been in existence for four years, Embry-Riddle women’s basketball has exploded onto the Cal Pac scene and this season is shaping up to be not different.

For the last three seasons, the Eagles have never finished below .500 and are already off to an impressive 6-2 start this year. ERAU is a young program but it’s clear the team has flourished under the tutelage of Cal Pac’s reigning Coach of the Year Michael Trujillo, whose expectations are higher than ever.

“We had a lot of success last season being the co-champs of the regular season. I wouldn’t say it was really a goal of ours but it was a focus to be able to work as hard as we could so that hopefully we could repeat as champions [this season],” Trujillo said. “So that’s really what we’ve been working on, just trying to build on last year’s success and take what we were able to accomplish last year and take it a step further.”

The Eagles won’t be short of experience this year as nine of the 14 players on the roster are seniors. Along with the experience comes depth as well, which is something Trujillo said the team will heavily rely on this season.

Last year, ERAU G Danae Ruiz (12.4), G Jazlyn Maletino-Faga (11.7), G Jenna Knudson (10.2) and G Haley Villegas (10.2) all finished within the top 20 for most points per game in the Cal Pac Conference. The good thing is that all four of those players have returned this year, making Embry-Riddle’s backcourt one of the most formidable in the conference.

“I think our whole senior-heavy class, we’re really able to put our knowledge to work with the younger classmen and really just try to bring them up to our level as they continue to bring us up to their level at the same time and it’s really good, give and take,” said Knudson, who was an All-Cal Pac honorable mention last season.

One player the Eagles will have to wait for is senior forward Katana Martina, a reliable post player. She tore her ACL early last season but is expected to make a return some time this year.

Ultimately, what Trujillo and the Eagles pride themselves on is outworking their opponents. Trujillo is confident the offense will take care of itself considering how talented they are on that end. But the key will be how well ERAU can coalesce defensively.

“Every one of our games, we’ve had multiple people scoring in double digits. So the scoring is going to take care of itself and it’s got to be on the defensive end,” Trujillo said. “That’s really what we’re trying to focus on is working harder than our opponents to be able to get those stops. And they’ve gotten into that and they’re executing it pretty well so far.”

As mentioned earlier, the Eagles have jumped out to a 6-2 start with three of those wins resulting in a blowout of 30 points or more, including a massive 98-31 victory over SAGU on Nov. 2. Their last game came in a solid 75-63 win over a strong Southern Oregon side on Friday, Nov. 22.

Conference action will kick off with a home contest against Benedictine-Mesa on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. Though the Eagles have performed very well in their conference games, they have yet to win a Cal Pac Championship tournament, which has hurt their chances at a berth into the NAIA National Tournament.

Trujillo said the schedule is tougher this season because they are playing more ranked opponents in order to be recognized on the national level. The Eagles were ranked right outside the top 25 last season and if they perform well against renowned teams, their chances of making the national tournament will skyrocket.

Embry-Riddle’s next game will be an away rematch against SAGU on Wednesday Dec. 4.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” Knudson said on what it’s going to take to be successful. “We have a lot of experience coming in and I think it’s using that to our advantage … We know every possession matters.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.