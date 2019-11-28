Season Preview: Eagles look to build off first winning season

Coach Fundalewicz leads growing program into 5th season

PRESCOTT — It’s no secret that Embry-Riddle men’s basketball is a relatively young program and is still working on becoming a perennial contender. But things are starting to look up as the Eagles begin their fifth season in history after a fruitful campaign last year.

Reigning Cal Pac Coach of the Year Eric Fundalewiz began building this program from the ground up back in 2015. The first three years saw their fair share of growing pains as they Eagles never finished above .500.

Last season, however, ERAU finished with the third-best record in the Cal Pac Conference at 8-2 and then advanced to the Cal Pac Championship game where they fell to Antelope Valley. It was a tough loss but Fundalewicz said this year’s team is capable of returning to the championship and even making an appearance at nationals.

“I think the expectation is to get back to our conference tournament and make it to nationals,” Fundalewicz said. “We lost some very productive kids this past year, but we’ve gained some new kids as well that are very talented and are going to help us get to that next level.”

While the Eagles did lose players such as brothers Ryan and Logan Skurdal and Calvin Carmichael, they retained a number of talented returners that are sure to have a big impact. All-Cal Pac first teamer and All-American honorable mention Nick Johnson, — who was the Eagles’ leading scorer and rebounder last season — returns for his senior year along with All-Cal Pac second teamer Gilbert Ibarra.

“As a senior, I want to get to that championship one more time and hopefully win that. That would be huge for the program and there’s not much you could ask for in your senior year,” said Johnson, who was also named Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19. “The good thing is that our team is so well spread out, if someone is not going one night or if I’m not going, we have two other or three other guys that could step up and fill that spot.”

Embry-Riddle’s individual talent is definitely there but Fundalewicz stresses that every player is going to have an important role on the team and if they’re going to win, they’re going to do it by committee.

“Our whole team is one to watch,” Fundalewicz said. “There isn’t one guy. They are all going to be equal to the success of our team. Nick will be the first one to tell you, those awards don’t come his way if it weren’t for those 11 other guys on the team.”

Offensively, the Eagles are running with a four-out offense that involves a high amount of ball movement in order to find the open man. Interesting enough though, the team’s M.O. is its trademark zone defense, a tactic Fundalewicz wasn’t fond of at first but since incorporating it, it’s ranked the team as a top-25 defense in the nation.

“We’re Year 5 into the program and we play a tough defense. We’re a top-25 defense in the country so we play a zone and everybody and their mother knows we play a zone,” Fundalewicz said. “But we mix it up with different looks and everything that we have. So the guys fit everything we’re trying to do in that regard.”

The Eagles already tipped off their season on Oct. 28 with an exhibition against NAU. Since then, they’ve gone 2-4 with big wins over SAGU and St. Katherine while three of their four losses were by a margin of three points or less. Unfortunately, they were convincingly defeated by No. 2 Oregon Tech 74-53 on Nov. 8.

ERAU has also suffered a setback after starting sophomore point guard Connor Verdugo injured his shoulder in the Nov. 23 game against St. Katherine. The severity of his injury has yet to be determined but Fundalewicz hinted that the injury could possibly keep him out for a while.

With a long road ahead of them, Johnson simply said a return to the Cal Pac Championship will require the Eagles to play their game and control what they can on the court.

“We just got to keep our tempo every game and do this at our speed because a lot of teams will try to speed us up,” Johnson said. “If we can keep our tempo, run our game, do our offenses, limit turnovers, limit offensive rebounds, sounds pretty cliché but it is what it is to win a game … I’m excited for what’s to come.”

UP NEXT

ERAU will hit the road to face off against SAGU once more on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Conference action will begin at the turn of the year where the Eagles will host Benedictine-Mesa on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.