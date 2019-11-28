Regional Transit Implementation plan seeks to determine need, cost of transit system

The Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) is currently in development of a Regional Transit Implementation Plan for the greater quad-city region including the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Town of Dewey-Humboldt, Town of Chino Valley and Yavapai County.

According to a news release from CYMPO, the region is annually apportioned more than $1.2 million of federal funding via the Surface Transportation Bill by the U.S. Congress for transit purposes.

“However, the region has not been able to take advantage of this funding because the required local matching funds have not been committed by the local jurisdictions,” the news release stated. “As a result, this $1.2 million of funding has historically been given away to other communities throughout the State of Arizona.”

The purpose of this current planning document is to evaluate potential levels of service including service area, frequency, and cost if a transit system were implemented in the region.

So far, a group of stakeholders including local elected officials, transportation providers, non-profit organizations, colleges, hospital, veteran organizations, and others has been giving valuable feedback for development of a draft plan.

In the near future the draft document will be distributed online at: https://www.cympo.org/plans-studies-and-reports/ for everyone to review. It is anticipated that this document will be posted to the above web page in January and that the CYMPO Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and then the CYMPO Executive Board will consider acceptance of the final plan in February.

In the meantime, anyone may review the materials developed through the stakeholder meeting process by going to the web page listed above and clicking on “Transit Implementation Plan Update 2019.”

Questions may be directed to Christopher Bridges, CYMPO Administrator, at: www.cympo.org/contact-us/, or by phone 928-442-5730.