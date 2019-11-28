Preview Capsule: Saints looking for NFC South threepeat against Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (9-2) at ATLANTA (3-8)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Saints by 5½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 7-4, Falcons 4-7

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 53-48

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Saints 26-9, Nov. 10

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Panthers 34-31; Falcons lost to Buccaneers 35-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 5, Falcons No. 26

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (17), PASS (9)

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (14)

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (31), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (18), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints have won three of last four in series. ... In last game between NFC South rivals in Atlanta, Saints won 43-37 in overtime on Sept. 23, 2018. ... Saints have won eight of last nine this season, with lone loss at home to Falcons earlier this month. ... This is second straight year teams have played on Thanksgiving. Saints beat Falcons 31-17 in New Orleans last season. ... Saints are 2-0 on Thanksgiving with QB Drew Brees, also winning 30-27 at Dallas in 2010. ... Saints are 18-9 in series with coach Sean Payton; Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 4-5 against Saints. ... New Orleans WR Michael Thomas leads NFL with 104 catches, 1,242 yards receiving. ... Thomas has 30 catches for 402 yards, three TDs in three games at Atlanta. ... DE Cameron Jordan has 5 ½ sacks in last three road games and 9 ½ sacks overall this season. ... Saints have not allowed 100-yard rusher in 37 straight games, including playoffs. ... Falcons held without sack last week after combined 11 in previous two games, including six at Saints. ... DT Grady Jarrett had 2 ½ sacks in first meeting. ... RB Brian Hill ran for 61 yards at Saints but held to combined 44 last two weeks as fill-in starter for injured Devonta Freeman. Freeman returned to practice Tuesday. ... Fantasy tip: Falcons WR Russell Gage had eight catches for 76 yards last week as he gains confidence in No. 3 receiver role previously held by Mohamed Sanu. Gage could play bigger role if Julio Jones is limited by shoulder injury.