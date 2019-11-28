OFFERS
Preview Capsule: Lions’ QB situation uncertain for matchup with Bears
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches against the New York Giants during the first half Nov. 24, 2019, in Chicago. (Paul Sancya/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 28, 2019 6 a.m.

CHICAGO (5-6) at DETROIT (3-7-1)

Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Lions by 1 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 3-8, Lions 4-7

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 100-74-5

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Lions 20-13, Nov. 10

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Giants 19-14; Lions lost to Redskins 19-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 20, Lions No. 27

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (30).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (9).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chicago has won three straight against Detroit, including last year on Thanksgiving. ... Bears beat Lions on Nov. 29, 1934, NFL’s first game on Thanksgiving and league’s first national TV broadcast. ... Chicago has won league-high nine games at Detroit on holiday. ... Bears have won two of three this year after losing four consecutive games. ... Chicago scored TDs on first drive after halftime five straight games. ... Bears averaged 2.5 yards per run last week, scored one TD in four red-zone trips, finished with fewer than 20 points against Giants team giving up 28 per game. ... Coach Matt Nagy 3-0 against Lions, 7-2 in division. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky had season-high 131 rating against Detroit in Week 9 and matched season-high three TD passes. ... LB Khalil Mack forced 20th career fumble last week, 11th in two seasons with Bears. ... Detroit has lost four straight for first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia and seven of last eight games. ... Patricia 9-17-1 as head coach. ... QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring) on injury report and rookie David Blough had first-team snaps in practice. ... WR Kenny Golladay has five TD catches in five home games. ... RB Bo Scarbrough ran for 98 yards on 18 carries last week in second NFL game. ... DT Mike Daniels has sack in three straight games against Chicago. ... CB Darius Slay has two interceptions, 13 passes defended in six home games against Bears. ... Lions 37-40-2 on Thanksgiving, dipping below .500 after losing 11 of 15. ... Fantasy tip: Bears WR Allen Robinson had six catches for season-high 131 yards last week. Robinson is from Detroit, giving him more motivation to play well in front of family and friends.

